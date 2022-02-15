PHUKET TEST & GO

Barali Beach Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.1

530 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Barali Beach Resort - Image 0
Barali Beach Resort - Image 1
Barali Beach Resort - Image 2
Barali Beach Resort - Image 3
Barali Beach Resort - Image 4
Barali Beach Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Barali Beach Resort on Koh Chang offers charming villas amid beautiful scenery on Klong Prao Beach. There are 40 villas in all, and the resort features its own swimming pool, poolside bar, children’s pool, and Jacuzzi. A wide range of activities are on offer, including kayaking, mountain biking, and snorkeling. On-site services and facilities include a massage parlor, a tour desk, car rental, and laundry. Elephant trekking and excursions to nearby islands can also be arranged here. Koh Chang is one of Thailand’s most popular islands as it is only a few hours from Bangkok and boasts some beautiful, untouched beaches and scenery. Barali Beach Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

주소 /지도

77 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

