Barali Beach Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

The 4-star Barali Beach Resort on Koh Chang offers charming villas amid beautiful scenery on Klong Prao Beach. There are 40 villas in all, and the resort features its own swimming pool, poolside bar, children’s pool, and Jacuzzi. A wide range of activities are on offer, including kayaking, mountain biking, and snorkeling. On-site services and facilities include a massage parlor, a tour desk, car rental, and laundry. Elephant trekking and excursions to nearby islands can also be arranged here. Koh Chang is one of Thailand’s most popular islands as it is only a few hours from Bangkok and boasts some beautiful, untouched beaches and scenery. Barali Beach Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

