SAMUI TEST & GO

록키스 부티크 리조트 - AQ / ASQ

Samui
9

414 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 2, 2022
빠른 응답
1 REVIEW
총 AQ 호텔 객실 50 침실
파트너 병원 Ko Samui Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

태국만의 숨막히는 전경이 내려다보이는 이 세련된 호텔은 라마이 시내까지 짧은 도보 거리에 있어 비교할 수 없는 휴식을 취하기에 이상적인 장소입니다. 커플이나 가족을 수용할 수 있는 객실과 빌라를 갖춘 이 호텔의 객실은 동급 호텔에서 기대할 수 있는 모든 편의 시설로 한층 강화된 독특한 특징을 갖추고 있습니다. 레크리에이션 시설로는 게임룸과 2개의 수영장이 있습니다. 하나는 해변가에, 다른 하나는 정원에 있습니다. 깨끗한 요리로 저녁을 마무리할 수 있는 아름다운 비스트로/레스토랑도 있습니다. 잘 관리된 숙박 시설과 훌륭한 시설은 Rocky's Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+)를 최고의 숙박 장소로 만듭니다.

점수
4.4/5
아주 좋아
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
록키스 부티크 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 록키스 부티크 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

🇩🇰Peter Bolther Rugaard

검토 10/09/2021
도착 03/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Garden View
긍정적
  • No matter, what you asked for, they find out, 100% service.
  • Food menu, are nice, and If you asked for other, then they arranged asap.
네거티브
  • None. Compared with the price.

Thanks, for making my 7 days in "prison" much easyer. I tried last year in BKK. and you just made it!

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

438/1 Moo 1, T. Maret,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

