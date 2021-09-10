Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
태국만의 숨막히는 전경이 내려다보이는 이 세련된 호텔은 라마이 시내까지 짧은 도보 거리에 있어 비교할 수 없는 휴식을 취하기에 이상적인 장소입니다. 커플이나 가족을 수용할 수 있는 객실과 빌라를 갖춘 이 호텔의 객실은 동급 호텔에서 기대할 수 있는 모든 편의 시설로 한층 강화된 독특한 특징을 갖추고 있습니다. 레크리에이션 시설로는 게임룸과 2개의 수영장이 있습니다. 하나는 해변가에, 다른 하나는 정원에 있습니다. 깨끗한 요리로 저녁을 마무리할 수 있는 아름다운 비스트로/레스토랑도 있습니다. 잘 관리된 숙박 시설과 훌륭한 시설은 Rocky's Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+)를 최고의 숙박 장소로 만듭니다.