PHUKET TEST & GO

Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.3

2367レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Enjoy the sun-kissed, sand-filled, and sea-breezed island life of Koh Chang with a stay at Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus). It's beautiful beaches, jade water, and laidback lifestyle offers a great location for the ultimate vacation. This 4-star resort offers all expected amenities with spacious and beautiful rooms boasting private balconies. Relax at the pool or with a massage while basking in the Thai hospitality. Dedicated staff is also available to help guests choose and book activities during their stay. Just enter your dates on our secure online system, press click, and enjoy your trip to Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus).

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

19/9 Moo 4,Trat, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU