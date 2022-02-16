PHUKET TEST & GO

Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.3
通过
2367条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
Enjoy the sun-kissed, sand-filled, and sea-breezed island life of Koh Chang with a stay at Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus). It's beautiful beaches, jade water, and laidback lifestyle offers a great location for the ultimate vacation. This 4-star resort offers all expected amenities with spacious and beautiful rooms boasting private balconies. Relax at the pool or with a massage while basking in the Thai hospitality. Dedicated staff is also available to help guests choose and book activities during their stay. Just enter your dates on our secure online system, press click, and enjoy your trip to Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus).

地址/地图

19/9 Moo 4,Trat, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

