PHUKET TEST & GO

Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.3

2367 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Enjoy the sun-kissed, sand-filled, and sea-breezed island life of Koh Chang with a stay at Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus). It's beautiful beaches, jade water, and laidback lifestyle offers a great location for the ultimate vacation. This 4-star resort offers all expected amenities with spacious and beautiful rooms boasting private balconies. Relax at the pool or with a massage while basking in the Thai hospitality. Dedicated staff is also available to help guests choose and book activities during their stay. Just enter your dates on our secure online system, press click, and enjoy your trip to Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus).

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Ramayana Koh Chang Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

19/9 Moo 4,Trat, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU