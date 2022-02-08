HUA HIN TEST & GO

OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
6.1
Bewertung mit
4 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 0
OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 1
OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 2
OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 3
OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 4
OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 5
+28 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Hua Hin / Cha-am, look no further than Ban Poemsuk. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Ban Poemsuk offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, cleaning products, towels, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as children's playground. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Ban Poemsuk.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

209, Jung Wang Road Tambon Hua Hin, Chang Wat Prachuap Khiri Khan, Hua Hin, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
958 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU