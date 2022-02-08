HUA HIN TEST & GO

OYO 382 Baan Poemsuk Hua Hin (Vaccinated Staff) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
6.1
通过
4条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Hua Hin / Cha-am, look no further than Ban Poemsuk. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Ban Poemsuk offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, cleaning products, towels, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as children's playground. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Ban Poemsuk.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
地址/地图

209, Jung Wang Road Tambon Hua Hin, Chang Wat Prachuap Khiri Khan, Hua Hin, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

