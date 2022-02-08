Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus)Get the best of both worlds, with city and ocean pleasures when you stay at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) just minutes from the heart of Koh Lanta. Grab some beach time with a stay at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus), just 1.9 km from Long Beach, Koh Lanta.Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Koh Lanta.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Some rooms at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus). If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus). Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Koh Lanta during your stay at the resort. There are lots of things you and your travel group can do near Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus), starting with visits to Fins Swimmers just 460 m away.Reasons to stay hereThis resort beats 88% of accommodations in the city on value for money.This resort scores higher than 81% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 82% of competition within the city.