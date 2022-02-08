KRABI TEST & GO

Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.6
rating with
51 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+54 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus)Get the best of both worlds, with city and ocean pleasures when you stay at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) just minutes from the heart of Koh Lanta. Grab some beach time with a stay at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus), just 1.9 km from Long Beach, Koh Lanta.Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Koh Lanta.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Some rooms at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus). If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus). Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Koh Lanta during your stay at the resort. There are lots of things you and your travel group can do near Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus), starting with visits to Fins Swimmers just 460 m away.Reasons to stay hereThis resort beats 88% of accommodations in the city on value for money.This resort scores higher than 81% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 82% of competition within the city.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Chomview Resort Lanta (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

819 Moo 2,Saladan ,Pra Ae Beach,Pan Trai Road, Koh Lanta Yai, Krabi , Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
321 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
rating with
330 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU