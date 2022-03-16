CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chapulin Natural Resort. - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Chapulin Natural Resort.Getting in and around Chiang Mai is a breeze when staying at Chapulin Natural Resort., located right in the heart of the city. Get ready for an adventure with a stay at Chapulin Natural Resort..Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Chapulin Natural Resort.. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort villa's free parking, right on-site. Front desk services including luggage storage can assist with your needs.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort villa to allow cleaner air for all guests.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Chapulin Natural Resort. guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Chapulin Natural Resort. are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Chapulin Natural Resort. even come with extra design features such as a separate living room. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doA night in at the resort villa's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 81% of the city's accommodation.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 81% of other accommodations in the city.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 99% of other options in the city.

Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Chapulin Natural Resort. , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Chapulin Natural Resort.
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

172 Moo 1, sankhampang, Sankampaeng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50130

