RELO' The Urban Escape - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

” RELO’ ” as the meaning relocation. The wave shape that composes with the ocean sky, sea and sand give a feeling of relax, freedom, enjoyment and happiness.

There’s so much to enjoy in our urban landscape, surrounding by arts, music and a sense of relaxing smell. The front beach with the waves are waiting us to feel the warm of the sand and consume the vitamin Sea.

We designed our hotel to harmonize the beauty of the beach and garden with the contrast of vivid building colors to create an environment of “rest and recharge” to our visitors to make our guest leave our hotel with full charge energy and ready for their next journey of life.

The seaside atmosphere, the gentle breeze and the scent of the sea , RELO’ is the ideal destination to take a break from tired works and busy life. Besides enjoying vacation time, you will also be fully recharged by the magnificent of natural surroundings. Just indulge in the chill of the sea and cherish vibrant lifestyle. Let’s relax and reap your own happiness here!

1449 Chala Samut Rd., Cha am, Petchaburi, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

