River Kwai Resotel Resort - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

River Kwai Resotel Resort (SHA Plus+) offers modern residential comfort amidst unspoiled nature on the banks of the Kwai Noi River. The resort is well-secluded and tucked away in the middle of beautiful mountains and perched directly on the riverbanks. Ideal for a romantic getaway or a quiet break from the city, the resort is only accessible by boat. The thatched roof chalets are clean, comfortable, and spacious, boasting all the modern amenities of a 3.5-star hotel. There are plenty of activities you can do in surrounding areas, including visiting the Elephant Park, the Tiger Temple, the Mon tribe village, the Erawan waterfall and, of course, the world famous River Kwai Bridge. Mountain biking around the resort after sunset will complete your experience at the River Kwai Resotel Resort (SHA Plus+). Making a booking at River Kwai Resotel Resort (SHA Plus+) is easy with our secure online form. Just enter your dates and click.