Mercure Koh Chang Hideaway - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Mercure Koh Chang HideawayThe facilities and services provided by Mercure Koh Chang Hideaway ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides taxi and car hire services to help you get to where you want to go in Koh Chang.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's tours. The resort even offers a fireplace for a warm atmosphere on chilly nights.The resort's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Mercure Koh Chang Hideaway. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Mercure Koh Chang Hideaway include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have daily newspaper and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar. Mercure Koh Chang Hideaway also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's karaoke rooms and bar. If you're truly selective about eating, you'll be grateful for the in-house BBQ facilities available here.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Mercure Koh Chang Hideaway. The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage, hot tub, steam room, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Mercure Koh Chang Hideaway ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.The poolside bar at Mercure Koh Chang Hideaway gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the resort's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like snorkeling, non-motorized water sports and diving.