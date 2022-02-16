Greenery Resort - Khao Yai - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Greenery Resort - Khao YaiSee the best of Khao Yai with a stay at Greenery Resort - Khao Yai, which puts you right in the city center amidst the many sights and landmarks. With its convenient location, you can easily access to the city's must-see destinations. The thrills couldn't be closer or more convenient for theme-park enthusiasts than staying at Greenery Resort - Khao Yai -- only 8.2 km from the popular Pete Maze.Greenery Resort - Khao Yai provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. The resort provides car hire and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Khao Yai. Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. In-room conveniences include room service, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Greenery Resort - Khao Yai include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar and nightclub.Resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and spa. The many offerings at Greenery Resort - Khao Yai ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Greenery Resort - Khao Yai gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.You won't need anything for water activity fun other than your own enthusiasm, with aquatic activity conveniences like water park made available at Greenery Resort - Khao Yai. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Greenery Resort - Khao Yai. See if you can improve your handicap with 9 or 18 holes at Khao Yai Golf Club, a golf course located 2.9 km away. Engage in the city's best art at Khao Yai Art Museum located 7.0 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 88% of accommodations in the city.This resort's food and dining score higher than 90% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 86% of accommodations in the city.