PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

FuramaXclusive Sandara Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8

4109 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, family fun, beaches district of Hua Hin / Cha-am, FuramaXclusive Sandara Hua Hin is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 20 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Cha-am Golf Course, King Naresuan Monument, Cha-am Hospital. FuramaXclusive Sandara Hua Hin offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, separate living room, smoke detector. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, kids club to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, the FuramaXclusive Sandara Hua Hin is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

243 Ruamchit Road, Cha am, Petchburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

