Fortune D Hotel Maesot - Tak Sandbox Hotel

Tak
7.6

445 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Fortune D Hotel Maesot (SHA Plus+)Take advantage of the many attractions Tak has to offer with a stay at Fortune D Hotel Maesot (SHA Plus+). Not sure what you want to do in Tak? Keep your choices easy and open and go with the flow when staying at Fortune D Hotel Maesot (SHA Plus+), just 4.6 km from Mae Sot Airport.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Fortune D Hotel Maesot (SHA Plus+). Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service and luggage storage for guests' convenience.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Fortune D Hotel Maesot (SHA Plus+) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Fortune D Hotel Maesot (SHA Plus+) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator and bottled water in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Fortune D Hotel Maesot (SHA Plus+).Recreational facilities at Fortune D Hotel Maesot (SHA Plus+) are designed for escape and relaxation. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the library.Reasons to stay hereThis accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 95% of other options in the city.

주소 /지도

888 Asia Road, Mae Sot, Tak 63110, Mae Sot, Tak, Thailand, 63110

