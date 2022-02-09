HUA HIN TEST & GO

Baan Warddaw Guesthouse - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
更新日 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Make use of convenient amenities such as complimentary wireless Internet access, concierge services, and a television in a common area.. Featured amenities include dry cleaning/laundry services, a 24-hour front desk, and luggage storage. Free self parking is available onsite..

住所/地図

256/10-11 Petchkasem Road,, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

