Loligo Resort Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+)Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. With its ideal location just 490 m from Cicada Market, Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Hua Hin / Cha-am can be assisted with taxi, car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+).In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+). The resort is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the resort with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Loligo Resort Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, hot tub, spa and sauna. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.The resort's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink. With the resort's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like fishing, snorkeling, non-motorized water sports, motorized water sports and diving. You won't need to go far to experience fun water sports, with the convenience of water park provided.Stay active in holiday style with sporty activities including horse riding. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the library. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyWith its convenient location, the resort offers easy access to all Hua Hin / Cha-am has to offer. Sometimes the best vacation days are spent doing nothing. With Hua Hin Beach located 4.1 km away, you can turn a sunny day into a perfect chill out with sand and surf.Reasons to stay hereTravelers love this resort, scoring it higher than 99% of all other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews score this resort higher than 99% of accommodations in the city on value for money.This resort's facilities score higher than 99% of accommodations in the city.