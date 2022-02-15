Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+)Take everything available in Rayong with a comfort stay at Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+). Grab some beach time with a stay at Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+), just 5.0 km from Laem Mae Phim Beach.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+). Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Rayong even more convenient. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site.The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+) include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+). If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Recreational facilities at Aksorn Rayong, The Vitality Collection (SHA Plus+) are designed for escape and relaxation. Don't forget to explore the hotel's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage and spa. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyOne doesn't need to look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to sightseeing options and local attractions. Get a photograph of yourself in front of HTMS Prasae Memorial located 15.9 km away, a must-see for anyone visiting Rayong. An afternoon of browsing the works at KruKung Museum located 7.4 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 91% of other accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 91% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 92% of competition within the city.