Thipurai city hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+)Get the most from an urban escape in Hua Hin / Cha-am when you book a room at Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+). Located right in the city center, Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+) saves you time and travel by letting you wake up right in the heart of the best neighborhood. Lots to get done? Waste no time when you're just 3.9 km from Cicada Market. Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+) lets you take quick trips for travel supplies, souvenirs, or locally made giftsHave a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+). Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Guests can enjoy convenient available parking right at the hotel.Front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's tours. Packing light is possible at Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+) thanks to the hotel's laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Enjoy the services offered at Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Recreational facilities at Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+) are designed for escape and relaxation. Be sure to spend some time exploring the beach, which is accessible directly from the hotel. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Thipurai city hotel (SHA Plus+). Enjoy the simple pleasures of an oceanside getaway, with Hua Hin Beach located 320 m away, where you can turn a good day into a great one with a sea view.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 95% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 94% of the city's other accommodations.Ranking higher than 92% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.