Lakeside Chalet by Mida - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
更新日 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lakeside Chalet by MidaGetting in and around Kanchanaburi is a breeze when staying at Lakeside Chalet by Mida, located just minutes away from the city center.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Lakeside Chalet by Mida include a separate living room, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water and instant coffee at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doHotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Cool off on hot days by joining water-world activities like non-motorized water sports. Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the hotel's mini golf course and golf course on site.

Address

123 M.7 T.Ladya A.Mueng Kanchanaburi., Lat Ya, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71190

