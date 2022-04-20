BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

Dieses Hotel ist ein Direktzahlungspartner .

Hotel-Rückerstattungsrichtlinie

Any cancellations received less than 3 days before arrival will be subjected to a cancellation fee, in the amount of 1st night charge.

Any booking amendments made within 3 days of arrival results in a cancellation fee and will not be eligible for reimbursement. Please be advised that unused nights will not be refunded and full period charges will apply, unless specifically directed by hotel manager.

We display all the hotel specific Cancellation Policies applicable to the period of a booking. When a cancellation is made, we will manually apply the appropriate policy, based on period, proximity to arrival date and hotel charge.

In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the hotel reserves the right to charge a fee equal as same as No Show Policy.

All refunds are subject to processing fees.

== Early check-out policy ==

For guest(s) check out earlier from original booking, Resort reserves the right to charge for actual total nights stay reserved without valid reasons.

== No-show policy ==

In the event of no-show, the resort reserves the right to charge a fee equal 100% for the entire value of the bookings.

Dieses Hotel bietet sofortige Buchungsbestätigungsschreiben und schnelle Thailand-Pass-Genehmigungen.

Maximal von 1 Adult
Standard Double Room 25
฿4,499 - 1 Tag Test & Los
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite 35
฿4,499 - 1 Tag Test & Los
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
Maximal von 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite 35
฿4,499 - 1 Tag Test & Los
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Bedroom 35
฿4,499 - 1 Tag Test & Los
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare

Renovated in 2017, L'Hotel Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. With its location just 10KM from the city center and 15KM from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. L'Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 28 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, cleaning products, towels, separate living room, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). With an ideal location and facilities to match, L'Hotel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

Adresse / Karte

17,19, Soi Phatthanakan 76, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

 
