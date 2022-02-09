총 AQ 호텔 객실 200 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund with 1,500 THB cancellation charge (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 7 days before arrival.
- 50% cancellation charge from total package price (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 3-6 days before arrival.
- 100% charge of total package price for cancellations within 3 days of arrival, or in the case of no-show.
정부가 승인 한 국가 대체 검역소 (A.S.Q.) 인 The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok은 태국 정부의 태국 입국 요건에 따라 태국을 여행하는 검역 객을 맞이할 준비가되어 있습니다.
저희 호텔은 정부의 지역 검역 및 주 검역 서비스에서 8 개월 이상의 검역 운영 경험을 보유하고 있으며 국제적으로 알려진 Piyavate 병원과의 협력을 통해 체류 기간 동안 좋은 치료를 받으실 수 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Sanitized, registered airport pick up service to hotel on arrival day *PRIVATE transport and FAST TRACK service available at an additional cost*
- COVID-19 test(s) as required by your package
- **TEST&GO EXPRESS RT-PCR results within 2-3 hours available with 2,000THB extra charge per person to our partner hospital**
- 24 시간 대기 간호사
- Preliminary healthcare kit (hand sanitizer/medical alcohol, personal thermometer, masks etc.) for AQ guests
- Tele-medical consultant with doctors at Piyavate Hospital available if needed
- 추가 비용으로 제공되는 비 COVID 의료 서비스 및 약품
- If you are tested COVID-19 positive, you will be transferred to Piyavate Hospital or hospitels immediately for further treatment.
- *For 1, 1+5, and 7/10 days AQ package only* Full board meals with options available from a special AQ menu throughout your stay (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)
- *For 5 days Test&Go, full board meals are offered on day 1 and 5, the other 3 days are room only*
- 모든 객실에 음료 냉장고, 온수 주전자, 커피, 차, 병 제공
- Additional Room Service and Butler services available
- 세면 도구, 수건, 가운, 슬리퍼, 기본 세탁 용품 제공
- Wifi and digital TV (Optional pocket wifi rental from our partner available)
- 모든 객실에 별도의 욕조와 샤워
- 거실, 전자 레인지 및 식료품 저장실 (주니어 및 미니 스위트 만 해당)
- Outdoor leisure area by the pool for your relaxation with social distancing measures and fitness (allowed after negative 1st test results)
- 정기 청소 서비스
- Item deposit counter available for family members to send guest personal necessities daily
- 24 시간 CCTV 및 보안
- AQ and Test&Go guests are elligible for 50% off at Top Fight Muay Thai boxing gym located in the premises.
더 바자 호텔 방콕
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 더 바자 호텔 방콕모든 리뷰보기
4.5 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Variety of menu offered
- Pick up from airport organized and timely
- Drop off at hotel organized and timely
- PCR tests organized and timely
- Communication with hotel was good
- Food was not hot when arrived but tasty
- Room was a bit run down (duct tape on the floors?)
All in all a very comfortable stay. Wished more time was allowed outside after the negative result. Staff courteous and everything seems organized.
Toilet has a hard time flushing even after several flushes but otherwise things were in order.
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Extremely helpful staff
- Accomodating
- Friendly
- Food was repetitive
- Not allowed to swim
The staff make quarantine really easy and cater to all your needs.
They would often go to 7/11 for you and bring extra amenities when needed.
Definitely recommend!
2.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
- durty
- pay for extra wifi
- Floor on the room with adhesive bands
- Can not close the curtains of the bathroom
will not recommend ....................................................................................
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적
- My one day stay at the hotel was very comfortable.
The hotel person explained the complete test and go quarantine procedure very nicely.
Room was clean and the food was nice too.
All the staff of the hotel are very polite and helpful.
3.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- From airport to the room everything was professionnal
- Test made at 7pm in hospital before going to hotel, i get results at 2am
- Food was good and in the room have 12 Free big water bottles
- Hotel Staff made a really great job
- No english TV available at this time but good WIFI balance it
Everything was great, I recommend this place. The hotel staff kindly helps you for donwload and instal the quarantine apps, great job!!
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very nice English speaking staff. Near 7 eleven
I really enjoyed me stay and I would definitely stay at Bazaar hotel again. Very nice clean hotel and very helpful polite English speaking staff.
4.8 Superior Room
All was find the staff was very nice and helpfully. Information about Test was quick and at the same day so i had can plan about the next day after breakfast in the morning
4.4 Superior Room
긍정적
- Good Price and Good Service
From the Airport to the Hotel, There is very good service and price for 2 people. The room was so clean and specially service was very good.
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적네거티브
- Basic TV channel. No HBO or Netflix
Food taste good and came piping hot. Portion size is good. Bath tube is a plus to relax after long day
3.4 Mini Suite
긍정적
WiFi need to be improuved.
.........................................................................
4.2 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 직원은 훌륭했습니다.
- 라인에서 매우 반응이 좋습니다.
- 음식은 항상 충분히 많은 양으로 나왔어요
- 추가 포켓와이파이 비용을 내고도 와이파이가 안정적이지 못함
14일 동안 이 호텔을 추천합니다. 그들은 모든 것을 매우 원활하게 처리하며 모두가 매우 전문적입니다. 그들은 주요 거리를 향하고 있는 방을 가지고 있으며 아마도 더 시끄럽지만 적어도 당신은 어떤 형태의 생명체를 볼 수 있고 아침에 일출을 볼 수 있습니다. 또는 더 조용한 주거 지역을 향한 방이 있습니다. 업무를 위해 매우 빠르고 안정적인 Wi-Fi가 필요한 경우 가장 좋은 방법은 아직 유효한 태국 SIM 카드를 사용하고 무제한 4g/5g 패키지를 구입하는 것입니다.
3.8 Superior Room
긍정적네거티브
쾌적한 호텔, 좋은 서비스
그래 난 다시 여기있을거야
음식은 주로 태국 음식으로 괜찮 았습니다.
가격은 괜찮았다
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적네거티브
처음부터 끝까지 나는 마치 내가 유일한 손님 인 것처럼 매우 잘 보살핌을 받았다. 예외없이 직원들은 매우 도움이되고 친절했습니다. 나의 유일한 불만은 격리되고 있었지만 그것은 호텔의 잘못이 아니었다 !!!
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
- 전망, 침대, 음식, 와이파이, 커피, 내 생일에 즐거운 선물
휴가를 시작하는 데 필요한 14 일 동안의 격리는 이미 정말 힘들었지 만 Bazaar Hotel에서는 슈페리어 룸에서 정말 편안했습니다.
4.5 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 아주 좋은 음식
- 친절한 직원
- 빠른 서비스
- 방에는 모든 것이 충분합니다.
숙박하기에 좋은 검역 호텔. 음식은 훌륭하고 신선합니다. 직원들은 친절합니다. 서비스는 잘 작동합니다. 검역 시간 전문가를 간호하고 잘 돌보십시오.
4.7 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 매우 깨끗함
- 훌륭한 서비스
- 필요한 모든 것이 있습니다
- 아주 좋은 직원
- 조직
- 창문이없는 방 (유리 벽)
- 주 와이파이,하지만 그들은 나에게 SIM 카드를 주었다
Bazaar Hotel Bangkok을 방문하게되어 매우 기쁩니다. 10 일 격리에 필요한 모든 것이있었습니다. 나도 비건 채식 메뉴가 정말 맛있고 다양한 종류로 맛 있었어요. 모든 식사가 비건 채식은 아니었지만 대부분의 음식은 비건이었습니다.
쉬운 격리를 위해이 호텔을 추천하십시오
3.6 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 많은 공간이있는 거대한 방.
- 목욕과 샤워, 많은 세면 도구와 다과.
- 매일 많은 음식과 숙박 기간 동안 충분한 생수.
- 훌륭한 전망.
- 편안하고 매우 큰 침대.
- 에어컨은 훌륭했습니다.
- 직원들은 친절하고 도움이되었습니다.
- 검역 완료 후 픽업하기에 편리한 위치.
- 공항에서 훌륭하고 쉬운 픽업.
- 숙박 및 제한 사항에 대한 모든 것을 명확하게 설명했습니다.
- 리셉션 직원과 메시지를 통해 명확한 의사 소통.
- 나는 채식주의 자이며 도착하기 전에 이것을 말했습니다. 대체로 괜찮 았지만 머무는 동안 4 번 고기를 먹었고, 두 번은 다른 옵션도 제공했지만 고기는 두 번만 가져 왔기 때문에 아무것도 먹지 않았습니다.
- 새 타월은없고, 10 일 동안 타월 한 개만 있습니다.
직원들은 매우 쾌적하고 친절했고 머무는 동안 무슨 일이 일어날 지 설명하는 서류를 받았지만 옥상 테라스에서 45 분 슬롯을 예약 할 수 있어야했던 7 일 이후에는 아무도 체크인하지 않았습니다. 체크 아웃 전날 밤에 나와 함께 체크인했는데, 아직 부정적인 테스트 결과를받지 못한 채 체크 아웃이 진행되고 있다고 가정해야했습니다.
태국으로 향하기 전에 식히고 먹을 곳을 찾고 있다면 추천하십시오.
3.6 Superior Room
긍정적네거티브
- 직원과의 의사 소통이 더 좋을 수 있습니다. 때로는 답장하는 데 몇 시간이 걸립니다.
- 명시된 발코니가 없지만 창문이 좋을 것입니다.
- 여가 시간에 45 분, 비가 가장 적게 내리면 취소됩니다. 다른 호텔에서 1 시간을 준다고 들었습니다.
전반적으로 내 체류는 괜찮 았고 whatsapp을 통한 직원과의 의사 소통에 약간 실망했습니다.
바닥은 나무 바닥에 균열이있는 곳에 덕트 테이프로 붙여져 있었지만 예상하지 못했습니다.
다른 모든 것은 예상대로였습니다.
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
쾌적한 호텔과 방입니다. 직원들은 매우 친절합니다. 음식과 서비스는 정말 훌륭합니다. 서비스는 연중 무휴 24 시간 이용 가능합니다. ASQ 숙박을 위해 이곳을 추천합니다.
2.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 방은 좋았고 침대는 훌륭했고 욕실은 좋았습니다.
- Wi-Fi가 작동하지 않음
- 음식이 잘못된 시간에 도착
- 잘못된 음식 보내기
나는 그들에게 내가 향신료 음식에 알레르기가 있고 돼지 고기를 먹지 않았다고 말했다. 그러나 그들은 매일 잘못된 시간에 음식을 보내거나 향신료 같은 것이었다. 연락하면 의사 소통에 문제가 있거나 이해하지 못하거나 도와 줄 수 없어서 문제가 생깁니다.