Zing Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.1
通过
1559条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, beaches, family fun district of Pattaya, Zing Resort & Spa is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The city center is merely 1.5 Km away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Chanya Medical Clinic Jomtien, Smile Massage, Takara Massage. Zing Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. Zing Resort & Spa is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

地址/地图

41 3/85,86 Moo 12 Jomtien Complex, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

