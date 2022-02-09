PHUKET TEST & GO

坐禅精品度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.8
通过
293条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Zazen Boutique Resort 度假村位于苏梅岛的 Bo Phut 地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。令人兴奋的市中心距离酒店仅 1. 公里。对于观光选择和当地景点，酒店靠近码头苏梅岛社区购物中心、布法罗格斗体育场、苏梅卡丁车，因此无需远观。坐禅精品度假村酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、礼品/纪念品商店、出租车服务等现场设施。 Zazen Boutique Resort 的氛围体现在每间客房中。电视 LCD/等离子屏幕、镜子、拖鞋、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）只是整个酒店的一些设施。酒店提供一流的设施，包括独木舟、高尔夫球场（3 公里以内）、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。 Zazen Boutique Resort 是前往苏梅岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

如果您是坐禅精品度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

177 Moo 1,Tambon Bophut, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

