PATTAYA TEST & GO

Z Through By The Zign Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
通过
1755条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This unique property in Pattaya has rooms designed around the concept of love, with each space expressing an emotion. Located in a quiet soi, guests of Z Through By The Zign Hotel are given the perfect surroundings to relax and get away from their everyday routine. A 15-minute walk will lead you to the Healthland Spa and Massage for a feel of pure relaxation. Sanctuary of Truth and Hat Naklua Beach are also within walking distance from the hotel. Much more is on offer around Pattaya from water sports and golf to shopping and zoos. Z Through By The Zign Hotel is an impressive boutique property that is bound to meet all your expectations of an excellent holiday hotel. This is all accomplished with 24-hour room service, concierge, and meeting facilities. A coffee shop and poolside bar provide an excellent place for a chill drink.

地址/地图

555/74 Moo.5, 12 Naklua Rd., Banglamung, Chonburi, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

