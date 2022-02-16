PHUKET TEST & GO

YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI - Ubon Ratchathani Sandbox Hotel

Ubon Ratchathani
9
通过
687条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI - Image 0
YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI - Image 1
YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI - Image 2
YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI - Image 3
YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI - Image 4
YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI - Image 5
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Ubon Ratchathani. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, sofa. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI
查看所有评论

地址/地图

179-179/1-4 Aupparat Rd. T.Naimuang, Ubon Ratchathani City Center, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, 34000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU