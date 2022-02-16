YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI - Ubon Ratchathani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Ubon Ratchathani. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, sofa. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, YUU HOTEL UBONRATCHATANI hits the spot in many ways.