PHUKET TEST & GO

Yaya B by Briza Group - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
通过
12条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 0
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 1
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 2
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 3
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 4
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 5

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Chalong area, Yaya B by Briza Group is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find smoke detector, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, television. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Yaya B by Briza Group is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Yaya B by Briza Group的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Yaya B by Briza Group
查看所有评论

地址/地图

170-171 M.9 T. Chalong Muang phuket, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Baan Mee Phuket
8.6

29 评论
฿-1
卡萨贝拉普吉岛
8.7

68 评论
฿-1
可可维尔普吉岛度假村
8.9

207 评论
฿-1
蓝色酒店
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心
9.2

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛拉瓦达景观酒店
7.7

119 评论
฿-1
巴巴屋普吉岛酒店
8.2

431 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU