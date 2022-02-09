亚努度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛的一家交通便利的酒店，那么亚努度假村就是您的最佳选择。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 25.0 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。亚努伊度假村提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房的免费无线网络连接、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场、客房服务、机场接送服务。亚努伊度假村拥有 25 间卧室。所有客房均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、镜子、沙发、互联网接入（无线网络）、非吸烟客房等舒适设施。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施清单，包括室外游泳池。亚努度假村是寻求魅力、舒适和便利的普吉岛旅客的理想下榻之地。

