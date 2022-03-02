PHUKET TEST & GO

Ya Nui Beach Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
通过
22条评论进行评分
更新于 March 2, 2022
Ya Nui Beach Villas - Image 0
Ya Nui Beach Villas - Image 1
Ya Nui Beach Villas - Image 2
Ya Nui Beach Villas - Image 3
Ya Nui Beach Villas - Image 4
Ya Nui Beach Villas - Image 5
+19 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ya Nui Beach VillasPut yourself into a special and relaxing space near to Phuket city center at the atmospheric Ya Nui Beach Villas. Grab some beach time with a stay at Ya Nui Beach Villas, just 1.3 km from Nai Harn Beach.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Ya Nui Beach Villas. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort villa can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort villa make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Phuket.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort villa's free parking, right on-site. The resort villa provides front desk services such as express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort villa will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Ya Nui Beach Villas is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Ya Nui Beach Villas include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort villa also offers a refrigerator and a coffee or tea maker in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort villa provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Ya Nui Beach Villas. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort villa. A night in at the resort villa's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Ya Nui Beach Villas. Don't forget to explore the resort villa's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage and hot tub. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort villa's fitness facility. Get wet in the best way on sunny days by joining water-world activities like fishing, snorkeling, surfing and diving. Water sports are incredibly convenient with canoes provided by Ya Nui Beach Villas.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Phuket while in the city. The most popular local attraction is probably Promthep Cape only 1.6 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis resort villa is a top choice, ranking higher than 91% of all other accommodations in Phuket.This resort villa beats 98% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 99% of other accommodations in the city.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Ya Nui Beach Villas的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Ya Nui Beach Villas
查看所有评论

地址/地图

89/26 Moo 6 T.Rawai A.Muang Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奈汉海滩度假村
9

188 评论
฿-1
奈汉
8.9

1715 评论
฿-1
巴比伦泳池别墅
8.8

136 评论
฿-1
普吉岛维吉特度假村
8.5

868 评论
฿-1
蓝莲花度假村及餐厅
7.7

8 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼海岸 - 仅限成人
9.1

1044 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU