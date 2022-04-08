PATTAYA TEST & GO

Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
通过
1030条评论进行评分
更新于 April 8, 2022
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences is a family-run, European-styled hotel located on a quiet side street just off the main road. The hotel offers easy access to nearby recreational facilities including bowling, water sports, a shooting range, and several golf courses. All rooms have a private balcony or patio and are modernly equipped with a refrigerator, flat screen TV, DVD player, and microwave. Wi-Fi internet is available on request but limited to two hours per day. The Grappa restaurant is particularly good for breakfast, and the hotel also has a well-equipped gym and outdoor pool.

地址/地图

172/3 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 22, Pattaya City, Naklua, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

