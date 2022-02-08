KRABI TEST & GO

Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
通过
194条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Klong Thom, Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 45 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 14 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot spring bath, spa, massage, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

18 Moo 7, Khlong Tom Nua,, Klong Thom, Krabi, Thailand, 81120

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU