普吉岛维帕旅馆 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛维帕别墅位于查龙，地理位置优越，是普吉岛短途游的理想出发点。距市中心仅 8 公里，距机场仅 50 分钟路程。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、壁炉、出租车服务、公共区域的 Wi-Fi。客人可以从 39 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。普吉岛维帕别墅是寻求普吉岛魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛维帕旅馆的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛维帕旅馆 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。