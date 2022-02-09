PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛维帕旅馆 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
通过
80条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Vipa House Phuket - Image 0
Vipa House Phuket - Image 1
Vipa House Phuket - Image 2
Vipa House Phuket - Image 3
Vipa House Phuket - Image 4
Vipa House Phuket - Image 5
+34 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛维帕别墅位于查龙，地理位置优越，是普吉岛短途游的理想出发点。距市中心仅 8 公里，距机场仅 50 分钟路程。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、壁炉、出租车服务、公共区域的 Wi-Fi。客人可以从 39 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。普吉岛维帕别墅是寻求普吉岛魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛维帕旅馆的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛维帕旅馆
查看所有评论

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

86/50 T. Chalong A. Muang Phuket, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡萨贝拉普吉岛
8.7

68 评论
฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6

29 评论
฿-1
普吉岛拉瓦达景观酒店
7.7

119 评论
฿-1
蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心
9.2

1 评论
฿-1
可可维尔普吉岛度假村
8.9

207 评论
฿-1
蓝色酒店
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU