Vimarn Samed Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Vimarn Samed ResortGet ready for an urban adventure with a stay at Vimarn Samed Resort, which offers you both the best of Koh Samet and the surrounding possibilities. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Vimarn Samed Resort, just 330 m from Ao Wong Duean.Vimarn Samed Resort provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. The resort provides front desk services such as luggage storage for guests' convenience. The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations.The resort's room service will make staying in a great choice. The resort is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Vimarn Samed Resort. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Vimarn Samed Resort offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have separate living room and balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and bottled water are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Vimarn Samed Resort, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the resort with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Vimarn Samed Resort promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The resort's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink.