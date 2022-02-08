Villa Seville Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the business, shopping, nightlife district of Hua Hin / Cha-am, Villa Seville is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Villa Seville, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 8 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. The property offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage, children's playground, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Villa Seville hits the spot in many ways.