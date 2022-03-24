山庄别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
在访问普吉岛时，您会在 Villa Saan 感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 19.3 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Villa Saan酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、杂货配送服务、邮政服务、私人登记入住/退房服务。客人可以选择 1 间客房，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Villa Saan 成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的完美基地。