Villa Alanna (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Villa AlannaFit more adventure and activities in your travel schedule with a stay at Villa Alanna. Villa Alanna is located right in the center of Chiang Mai, a great location close to tourists' favorite landmarks. Are you seeking the true Chiang Mai? Experiencing the best of the city's culture is easy with a stay at Villa Alanna, located merely 1.0 km from Three Kings Monument.Enjoy all that Villa Alanna has to offer! Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes.Cold evenings are even better than warm ones, when you can cozy up at the resort's fireplace. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at Villa Alanna. All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere.For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the resort.All guestrooms at Villa Alanna provide guests with a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. Enjoy your stay even more at the resort, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. Every stay is a new experience with various interesting room layout options at Villa Alanna, including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Villa Alanna. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at Villa Alanna. At Villa Alanna, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the resort's poolside bar.Around the propertyDon't spend all your time inside while in Chiang Mai! Find that special item or souvenir that will commemorate your trip to Chiang Mai at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located 2.5 km away. A great museum trip can be had at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 2.9 km away, with local art that provides a sense of the region.