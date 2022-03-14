BANGKOK TEST & GO

VIB Best Western Sanam Pao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
通过
653条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
VIB Best Western Sanam Pao - Image 0
VIB Best Western Sanam Pao - Image 1
VIB Best Western Sanam Pao - Image 2
VIB Best Western Sanam Pao - Image 3
VIB Best Western Sanam Pao - Image 4
VIB Best Western Sanam Pao - Image 5
+37 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Vib Sanam Pao is the perfect choice. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Vib Sanam Pao ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Vib Sanam Pao the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

地址/地图

1029/9 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

