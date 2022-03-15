SAMUI TEST & GO

苏梅岛瓦娜贝尔豪华精选度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.1
通过
99条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui - Image 0
Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui - Image 1
Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui - Image 2
Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui - Image 3
Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui - Image 4
Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui - Image 5
+52 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Vana Belle 这个名字的字面意思是美丽的森林。 Vana在古梵语中意为森林，Belle在法语中意为美丽。度假村的概念基于喜马板山，这是一片神话般的森林，位于喜马拉雅山脉的某个地方，天地之间，人界之外。 坐落在山坡森林中，映入眼帘的是炽热的白色沙滩和闪闪发光的蔚蓝色调，体验原汁原味的个性化服务，感受原住民热情和慷慨的精神。 80 间精致的套房和别墅均设有私人游泳池，而一系列美食餐饮场所、卓越的海滨无边泳池以及 24 小时健身中心和 Vana 水疗中心等一流设施，确保为挑剔的客人提供难忘的精致和放松体验。 通过标志性的礼宾服务和 24 小时随叫随到的顶级套房和别墅管家服务，探索隐藏岛屿宝藏的特权，真正体现了奢华的岛屿生活方式。

地址/地图

9/99 Moo 3, Chaweng Noi Beach, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

