V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus)You'll love the exceptional convenience during your stay at V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus), located right in the heart of the city center, with an easy access to everything in Hua Hin / Cha-am. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus), just 2.6 km from Hua Hin Beach.V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus) offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Hua Hin / Cha-am can be assisted with taxi, car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus) are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have separate living room and balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the daily newspaper and television provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.If you like to eat in the privacy of your room, V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus) can arrange to have groceries delivered to your doorstep. The hotel even has in-house cooking amenities such as BBQ facilities for its most selective guests.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, hot tub, steam room, spa and sauna. The many offerings at V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. Stay active in holiday style with sporty activities including horse riding. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyVenture outside V Villas Hua Hin - M Gallery (SHA Extra plus) and explore Hua Hin / Cha-am during your stay. Your journey through Hua Hin / Cha-am can be completed with a short shopping stop at Seenspace Huahin located 5.9 km away.