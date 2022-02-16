PHUKET TEST & GO

U Hatyai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.5
通过
886条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, U Hatyai Hotel is located in the Hat Yai Market Area area of Hat Yai. Situated only 0.8 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Hat Yai hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. U Hatyai Hotel is home to 30 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, towels, closet. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at U Hatyai Hotel.

地址/地图

11 Boonrong Uthit 2 Road, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

