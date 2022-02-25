Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛假日两栋别墅：氧气邦涛海滩以优先方式，以及普吉岛假日两栋别墅：氧气邦涛海滩从你会直接收取货款。

普吉岛假日两座别墅：氧气邦涛海滩位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店的游客可以愉快地游览该市的著名景点，如邦涛海滩、Laem Singh 海滩和苏林海滩。酒店提供带私人游泳池、厨房、内置衣柜和花园的两卧室或四卧室客房。客房将简约风格与现代泰式设计完美融合。普吉岛假日两栋别墅：氧气邦涛海滩是您在普吉岛享受优质住宿的一站式目的地。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛假日两栋别墅：氧气邦涛海滩的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛假日两栋别墅：氧气邦涛海滩 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。