Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3
通过
1239条评论进行评分
更新于 April 11, 2022
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Pattaya, Twin Palms Resort Pattaya is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 km away, and it normally takes about 150 minutes to reach the airport. For those of you who want to venture out, Budget Car Rental Pattaya, Royal Garden Plaza, Embassy of Romania are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Twin Palms Resort Pattaya, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 117 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, closet which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Twin Palms Resort Pattaya the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

地址/地图

429/1 Beach Rd., Central Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

