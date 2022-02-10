图克日落海滩度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

在海滩上，您可以在迷人的海景中找到内心的平静。坐落在安静的 Tup Kaek 海滩上，您远离人群，而且该位置使您可以享受定制的假期。花一天时间浮潜、水肺潜水、观鸟、攀岩、钓鱼、巡航或环岛游。当您返回度假村时，Suntara 水疗中心将提供一系列按摩和护理服务，让您放松身心。傍晚时分，客人可以在酒吧一边品尝鸡尾酒一边欣赏日落，而友好的工作人员则充分利用周围丰富的水域为您准备精美的新鲜海鲜和其他当地美食。隐藏的位置使 Tup Kaek Sunset Beach Resort 成为您在甲米的专属天堂。

