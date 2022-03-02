Tulip Villa Oceanview - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ko Chang, 3.7 mi from Ao Sapparot Pier and 5.6 mi from Wat Klong Son, Tulip Villa Oceanview features accommodations with free WiFi, air conditioning, an outdoor swimming pool and a garden. Boasting free private parking, the villa is in an area where guests can engage in activities such as hiking and canoeing. The villa with a patio and pool views has 3 bedrooms, a living room, a flat-screen TV, an equipped kitchen with a microwave and a fridge, and 2 bathrooms with a shower. The villa offers a barbecue. A bicycle rental service, a private beach area and water sports facilities are all offered at Tulip Villa Oceanview. Mu Koh Chang National Park is 5.6 mi from the accommodations, while International Clinic, Ko Chang is 8.7 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Trat, 11 mi from Tulip Villa Oceanview, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

SHOW ALL HOTELS 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店