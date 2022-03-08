BANGKOK TEST & GO

Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel provides contemporary accommodation for the business and leisure traveler who is looking for a central location and first class service. Situated in buzzing Silom, the hotel lies in close proximity to nightlife, restaurants, and shops. Silom is also a short walk from Bangkok’s business district. The nearby Sala Daeng skytrain station will take guests through the city in the least amount of time. Each of the luxurious 75 rooms is adorned in a modern style featuring elegant furnishings and framed art on the walls. Some highlights of Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel include a fully equipped business center, relaxed dining at the in-house café, and a shuttle service to transport guests around the local area. Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for guests who look for a distinctive atmosphere, comfortable accommodation, and an amazing selection of onsite facilities.

地址/地图

222 Silom Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

