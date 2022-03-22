树屋别墅 - 仅限成人 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
如果您正在寻找位于 Koh Yao Noi 的便利物业，那么树屋别墅 - 仅限成人 (SHA Plus+) 就是您的不二之选。该物业位于该岛偏远的北部。 Koh Yao Noi 只能乘船抵达。酒店提供国际机场或普吉岛或甲米大陆酒店的收费接送服务。树屋别墅 - 仅限成人 (SHA Plus+) 是一家豪华酒店，提供宽敞的空调别墅，分布在茂密的热带森林、高耸的石灰岩悬崖和 400 米长的私人海滩的边界上。通过吊桥进入每个标志性别墅。客人会在楼下找到带私人小型游泳池、用餐区、日光浴床和带迷你冰箱和迷你酒柜的站立式酒吧的宽敞户外甲板区。楼上是豪华的空调卧室，配有一张特大号床、纯平电视、可欣赏攀牙湾美景的阳台以及带独特吊床形状浴缸的宽敞浴室。客人可以定制别墅内餐饮、水疗、瑜伽或通过电子管家平板电脑系统预订短途旅行。无论您的旅行目的是什么，树屋别墅 - 仅限成人 (SHA Plus+) 都是您在 Koh Yao Noi 逗留的绝佳选择。