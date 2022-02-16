Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Trat
8.2
Please remember that you must meet all the extra covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located on the main White Sand Beach on the island of Koh Chang, this is an excellent beachfront property. Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is set across a landscaped garden with the sea on one side and the tropical jungle on the other. Spend your day relaxing in the hammocks, go out for a swim, or snorkel in the resort's very own private bay. Guests also have the option of dolphin swimming, sailing, and jungle trekking which can all be arranged at the resort itself. Begin your day with a German breakfast including homemade breads and pastries. Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) in Koh Chang offers guests an excellent location along with numerous activities and reasonable rates for a fun time on the island.

24/45 Moo 4, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

