预约请求，把你放在直接联系与托尼度假村以优先方式，以及托尼度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Tony Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



这家宏伟的酒店位于芭东海滩的中心，距离它仅几步之遥。客人可以尽情享受酒店内的设施，包括带异国情调瀑布的大型游泳池区，家庭、情侣和旅客可以在池畔酒吧放松、游泳和享用清凉饮品。这里的红木餐厅提供一流的海鲜选择，从早餐时间到晚餐时间供应各种菜肴，在这家海滩度假酒店将便利与优质融为一体。酒店距普吉镇约 20 分钟路程，地理位置优越，是探索和沉迷于购物之旅、夜生活场所和不间断娱乐场所的绝佳地点。托尼度假村提供带阳台的客房和一流的服务和设施，包括沙龙和客房服务，是绝佳的选择。

